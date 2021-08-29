Welsh Netball Rebrands to Wales Netball

The National Governing Body (NGB) for netball in Wales has entered into a new chapter as its re-named Wales Netball.

In a bid to progress its vision of growing the game and inspiring success, the NGB has modernised the look and feel of the wider brand and provided clarity on the global netball stage. Until now, Wales was the only netball NGB that didn’t have its country within its name when it was formally Welsh Netball. This rebrand to Wales Netball now aligns the organisation to World Netball and Europe Netball.

As well as the name change, there is a new logo comprised of a new colour scheme (red, yellow and green) which will be reflected on a refreshed website and marketing collateral.

Sarah Jones, CEO, Wales Netball said:

“I’m really pleased with the rebrand to Wales Netball and for our future with it. We were always known as Wales Netball on the global sporting stage, but we are now able to reflect that big game look and feel across all of our work. We have developed ‘sub brands’ that will sit underneath this NGB brand that will give a better structure and a sense of belonging and unity across the whole of the sport in Wales, and we will be releasing these in due course. I am extremely grateful to weareDNA who have created this strong new brand as we modernise; and for everyone that has engaged in the consultation stages. “The rebrand provides that important synergy to our netball nations, and we’re looking forward to representing it.”

For more information about Wales Netball please visit www.walesnetball.co.uk