Welsh National Outdoor Centre Expands Activities as Lockdown Eases

Plas Menai, The National Outdoor Centre for Wales, welcomed back nearly 150 visitors with an appetite for adventure as it expands activities with the easing of lockdown measures.

The world-renowned attraction successfully reopened last month, offering sessions in paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing and windsurfing, limited to members of the same household in order to meet government guidelines.

But as restrictions continue to lift, more activities are returning in August, including mountain biking, bushcraft and den-building – all now open to mixed groups from different households.

This also allows for the ever-popular water birthday parties to take place again.

Operations and Programming Manager, Ali Yates, said:

Welcoming back our first visitors was amazing, and it’s great that even more can now safely enjoy our world-class outdoor adventure activities as government restrictions continue to relax. The latest guidelines mean that friends can now enjoy the exciting world of the great outdoors together, safely.

New additions to the range of activities on offer include half-day sessions for groups of six, including windsurfing, mountain biking, den building and bushcraft. These can either be enjoyed as a family booking, or in a mixed group of youngsters (from eight years old) who will have an additional instructor to help with social distancing and safety.

The world renowned outdoor centre in Caernarfon has been teaching outdoor professionals and enthusiastic beginners for over thirty years. Its iconic two-hour Paddling Adventure has been hailed by visitors of all ages. The experience – which can be spent either stand-up paddle boarding or on sit-on-top kayaks – is guided by an experienced instructor who will stay with the group at all times.

During it, adventurers explore the rich and diverse habitat of the Menai Strait and learn about what makes the Strait one of the most interesting stretches of water in the world – from the tide to the environment – as they take in the stunning Welsh scenery.