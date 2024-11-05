Welsh Music Guild Announces Media Boss as New Chair

The Welsh Music Guild has announced the appointment of Welsh media executive Emyr Afan OBE as Chair of the Board.

He succeeds Richard Thomas who, after 13 years of service, will continue as Deputy Chair.

Founded in 1955, the Welsh Music Guild is a charitable organisation committed to promoting Welsh music and culture by fostering public appreciation for composers of Welsh origin and those living in Wales. Through performances, educational programmes, and new commissions, the Guild supports Welsh musical talent and works to preserve Wales’s rich musical heritage for future generations.

Emyr Afan, CEO of Afanti Media (formerly Avanti Media), has built one of Wales' most successful TV production companies. Emyr recently won two Baftas for Best Entertainment with Luke Evans Showtime! and Max Boyce at 80. Currently, Afanti is Cardiff Business of the Year, and Emyr has been nominated again for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Cardiff Business Awards. A passionate musician, former recording artist, and classically trained tenor, Emyr was awarded an OBE this year for his contributions to media and music in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Richard Thomas said:

“Emyr Afan is a visionary leader and a vital advocate for Welsh culture, and we are thrilled he has agreed to serve as Chair. With his extensive experience, Emyr will expertly guide the Welsh Music Guild into new ventures and is already establishing key priorities for the Board. His expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we move forward, and we are fortunate to have him leading us as our next Chair.”

Emyr Afan said: