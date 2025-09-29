Welsh Museums Festival Returns to Venues Across Wales

The Welsh Museums Festival is set to return for the autumn half-term break.

From Saturday 25 October until 2 November, more than 40 museums throughout Wales will provide free activities, including a free booklet exploring ‘Hwyl’ (fun or joy) by poet, broadcaster and performer Aneirin Karadog. The festival will also coincide with Calan Gaeaf (Welsh Halloween).

In the run up to the launch of his new free ‘Hwyl’ booklet at Carmarthenshire Museum on 16 October, Aneirin Karadog said:

“It will be a privilege to be part of Welsh Museums Festival. We have so many treasures in our country and so many interesting opportunities for the children and our young people. The resource we’ve created will hopefully add to the hwyl (fun) and raise even more interest in our museums.”

The festival is organised by Museums Federation Cymru and funded by the Welsh Government. The festival has been celebrating Wales's museums and heritage since 2014, bringing free and accessible cultural activities to communities across the nation.

Museums Federation Cymru spokesperson Rachael Rogers said:

“The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever. So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer.”

Events include:

Rhondda Heritage Park, 25 October

Archaeology Crafts – Young history buffs (aged five to 16 years) are invited to get hands-on with the past. They can make their own medieval coin purse from faux leather and craft replica coins using air-dry clay. The Royal Mint Museum will also be joining them with their coin striking activity.

Storiel, 25 October

Eerie Eryri – To celebrate half a century of horror films in the Welsh language, Storiel, the museum of Gwyned, in collaboration with Pontio, Abertoir Film Festival, and Matchbox Cine will present Eerie Eryri – a celebration of horror films created by the Welsh Film Board and directed by Wil Aaron.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery, 29 October

Family Crafts – Join community artist Nathan Sheen for free crafts-based sessions – suitable for three- to 10-year-olds.

Yr Ysgwrn, 30 October

Calan Gaeaf Stories – Come and enjoy a night of Calan Gaeaf (Halloween) stories in the company of renowned storyteller, Mair Tomos Ifans. The evening will include stories about ghosts and terrifying creatures but will also be suitable for children and young people. Soup and a drink will be available, and the event is free.

The festival's Wales History Trails Passport Challenge will also return, with families able to win a prize by visiting just one participating museum during the Festival week.