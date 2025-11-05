Welsh Mountain Zoo Appoints New Senior Leadership Team

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has revealed details of its final Senior Leadership Team appointments.

The organisation’s new internal structure comes as the zoo begins the roll out of its ten-year growth and expansion plan. A six strong team will work alongside CEO, Chris Mitchell.

Hannah Slaney joins the zoo as Head of Animals, alongside Laura-Anne Innes, Head of Capital Projects, and Non Jones, Head of Guest Services. The new team members join Kim Wood, Director of Living Collections, Michaella Brannan, Acting Commercial Director and Andrew Marshall, Head of Operations to form an SLT.

Hannah Slaney joins from Colchester Zoo and is responsible for managing the Zoo Keepers, whilst overseeing the day-to-day welfare of the many animal residents.

Laura-Anne Innes began her career in Quantity Surveying, delivering infrastructure projects. A passion for wildlife led her to seek volunteer opportunities alongside work in the built environment, securing a role at Yorkshire Wildlife Park as Project Cost Manager. Laura-Anne's career and experience has since evolved across the UK, working with leading organisations to manage the design and delivery of major projects.

Laura Anne joins the zoo from the Zoological Society of London where she was Head of Capital Projects, working across both London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo on a portfolio of high-impact capital projects.

Non Jones, Head of Guest Services, takes on the newly created role with a strong background in tourism and retail, enjoying similar roles at Zip World and Greenwood Forest Park.

Chris Mitchell, CEO at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said:

“I’m incredibly pleased to welcome these new members to the SLT. We now have in place a brilliant group of experts whose individual experience, knowledge and understanding of their chosen specialism will help guide us as we enter an exciting phase of growth and expansion. “Together, alongside our Board we have formulated an ambitious ten year plan which will see plenty of exciting developments across the Zoo. We look forward to sharing details of this imminently and are currently finalising details.”