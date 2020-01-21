Welsh Micro Distillery Wins Awards at World Gin Awards

Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

A Mid Wales distillery, which is one of the most prestigious craft producers in the UK, has won three medals at the 2020 World Gin Awards.

The Dyfi Distillery in Corris, near Machynlleth won the trophy for Best Welsh Dry Gin with its Dyfi Original, while Pollination Gin scooped a gold medal and Hibernation Gin was awarded a silver.

“We’re delighted,” said Danny Cameron, who co-founded the distillery at Corris Craft Centre more than four years ago with his brother, Pete. “There is another stage of judging to follow to elect the ‘World’s Best’, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for that.”

The Dyfi Distillery operates from within the Dyfi UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for thriving independent craft producers.

Last year, the distillery was shortlisted for the Great British Food Awards Best Gin Trophy, which it won in both 2017 and 2018. It was also the first distillery to receive United Nations accreditation for its environmental approach.

