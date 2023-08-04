Welsh Medical Technology Firm Launches Innovation Hub

Frontier Medical Group, a leading pressure area care and prevention technology company has announced it is opening a new innovation hub at Cardiff Medicentre.

The innovation hub is part of a strategic move by Frontier Medical Group to improve access to academia, healthcare professionals and engineering talent as well as sharing knowledge and skills with the primary objective of developing new innovative solutions that meet the challenges faced by healthcare workers and patients globally.

Cardiff Medicentre is a joint venture between Cardiff University and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board. Set in the grounds of the University Hospital of Wales, it provides 32 units of laboratory and office space for biotech and medtech businesses to advance healthcare and life sciences.

Frontier Medical Group, which is based in Tredegar, is a leading provider of pressure area care and prevention products. Its product lines include Repose pressure redistribution support surfaces, the Toto automated patient turning system as well as Dermisplus Prevent pressure redistribution pads, strips and tubing.

Simon Bosley, Technical Director of Frontier Medical Group comments:

“Launching a centre for Innovation is a major step in helping to achieve Frontiers long term strategic goals of launching new solutions that can help healthcare workers and patients globally. Being a truly innovative and cutting-edge organisation relies on us having the correct resources, knowledge and facilities. “Developing new innovative solutions is exciting but challenging, and to do it successfully, we need to create the right environment for new ideas to be nurtured and to thrive. Being part of the Medicentre community enables us to be in close proximity to academia, healthcare professionals and engineering talent that can assist us in developing a suite of new healthcare solutions that will benefit a wide range of patients. We will use technology to help overcome the unprecedented challenges facing healthcare systems, creating new, exciting and clinically effective, yet cost effective solutions to market.”

This is the first time that Frontier Medical Group has opened a satellite facility and it is hoped to be operational later this year. The Innovation Hub will become a centre for research, prototyping new products as well as centre for networking and relationship building.

Rhys Pearce-Palmer, Innovation Manager at Cardiff Medicentre, said,