Welsh Marketing Agency Announces Rebrand and New Growth Framework

A South Wales marketing agency has announced a rebrand and major restructuring of their service offering.

Patter, formerly known as Dreem, has invested £16,000 into a rebrand which includes a new name and branding, domain name and website. Alongside the rebrand, the agency has also launched a new business growth framework, known as the Patter Framework.

Developed over the past four months, the Patter Framework helps businesses to identify their most pressing growth challenges, allowing for marketing activity to be focused on tasks which will have the highest impact on growth.

As the UK heads towards a third quarter of economic uncertainty, Patter is hopeful that this rebrand and framework will allow them to help even more businesses, at a time when the stakes have never been higher.

The new business direction is expected to create two new full-time jobs in the next year, and help Patter support dozens of businesses in Wales and beyond.

The investment shows that businesses can be proactive during this period of uncertainty, despite the ongoing economic fallout caused by Coronavirus, to help support jobs and businesses as the UK sets out on its path to recovery.

Speaking about the rebrand, Sean Spooner, Operations Director said: