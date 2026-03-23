Welsh Manufacturers Issue Election Challenge to Next Government

Wales’ manufacturers have issued a stark warning ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections: without urgent action on skills, infrastructure and innovation, the nation risks missing out on a new era of industrial growth.

In The Maker’s Manifesto, industry leaders set out a plan to unlock Wales’ potential as a global manufacturing powerhouse and call on the next Welsh Government to “back our makers” who are already driving jobs, investment and innovation across the country.

Manufacturing contributes more than £12 billion annually – or 15.6% of national output – giving Wales the highest manufacturing share of regional GDP in the UK, well above the 9.1% average.

It employs 138,000 highly skilled people, pays wages around 8% above the economy-wide average, and plays a vital role in the UK’s aerospace and defence industries – worth approximately £1.5 billion in GVA to the economy – with an increasing presence in the AI sector too.

But Make UK said that long‑standing structural barriers continue to constrain the sector’s ability to reach its full potential.

The manifesto outlines five priorities:

Align and strengthen industrial strategy: Manufacturers are calling for closer alignment between the Welsh Manufacturing Action Plan and the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy, with annual reviews to ensure both frameworks work together to drive growth. Fix the skills system: With 67% of manufacturers citing a lack of technical skills as their biggest challenge, the sector is demanding that apprenticeship levy funding raised in Wales is ringfenced and reinvested back into Welsh training and skills programmes. Invest in infrastructure that unlocks growth: Poor transport links are a major barrier, with 67% of manufacturers rating Welsh transport infrastructure as inadequate. The manifesto calls for urgent progress on major projects including the M4 Relief Road to improve connectivity and productivity. Reform planning to support expansion: Delays in planning are stifling investment, with 44% of manufacturers identifying it as the top barrier to growth. A full review of planning processes is needed to enable faster business expansion. Accelerate innovation, AI and digital adoption: With 56% of manufacturers saying digitalisation and AI investment would boost growth, the manifesto urges government to expand support for industrial clusters and introduce business rate relief for firms investing in advanced technologies.

The manifesto highlights how Welsh manufacturers are already at the forefront of tackling global challenges, from strengthening supply chain resilience to leading the transition to net zero.

But it warns that without coordinated policy, long-term investment and targeted support, Wales risks falling behind international competitors.

Manufacturers say they are ready to partner with government to deliver a more productive, sustainable and innovative economy – but action must come now.

Janis Richards, Regional Membership Director for Wales, Make UK said: