Welsh Manufacturer to Deliver Cambridgeshire Eco Homes

Construction work has commenced on the first phase of an exciting new Cambridgeshire housing development with Welsh-manufacturer Durisol UK supplying the primary construction material.

Cityglades at Ditton Meadows, Cambridge is a contemporary development of 14 two, three, and four-bedroom homes which have been designed for a modern lifestyle. Each intelligent home is complete with a self-learning system that can adapt heating, lighting and security according to the owner’s routines, therefore saving time, money and the environment.

In line with embracing cutting-edge technology, Cambridge-based development company, This Land Ltd is departing from traditional build methods and building eleven of the first phase homes from Durisol insulated concrete formwork (ICF), a woodcrete ICF made from recycled wood. Chosen for its eco-credentials, durability and speed of construction, the Durisol will deliver outstanding thermal efficiency and performance in the new build homes.

Neil Bussey, Durisol UK’s Managing Director, said,

“It’s a pleasure to work with an emerging and ambitious house builder that has the vision to embrace new technologies and help move the industry forward, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Dave Gelling, Managing Director at This Land said,

“As a responsible developer, we must do what we can for the environment, so we are delighted to be using this modern method of construction. It means our homes will hold more heat in, and our customers will benefit from using less energy.”

Within easy commuting distance of Cambridge and London, the homes at Cityglades will offer countryside living, flexible open-plan living spaces, and the latest home technology.

Reservations are now being taken and more information is available at https://www.cityglades.co.uk/.