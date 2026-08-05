Welsh Manufacturer Strengthens UK Sales Network With Two New Appointments

Cross Hands-based steel-framed building manufacturer Shufflebottom has strengthened its UK sales network with the appointment of two new regional sales agents.

The appointments extend the Carmarthenshire company's locally based support across northern and central England, creating new relationships and opportunities within the agricultural sector while reinforcing Shufflebottom's national reach.

Tim Gibson will represent Shufflebottom across North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland, Cleveland and Tyne & Wear.

Based near Bedale in North Yorkshire, Tim is a farmer, agricultural consultant and business owner with extensive experience in agricultural technology, farm development and rural diversification.

He is Managing Partner of the family farming partnership J F Gibson & Son and has established several rural businesses covering agricultural consultancy and supplies, groundworks, self-storage and commercial property.

Tim also has considerable experience within dairy technology. His business previously operated the Lely robotic dairy equipment franchise across Yorkshire, North Lancashire, Cumbria, Northumberland, Durham and Cleveland.

He later developed his agricultural consultancy and training work, advising farmers and industry professionals on automated milking, feeding, animal welfare and farm management.

Tim said:

“We have been able to provide farmers with nearly everything they need when investing in new buildings and infrastructure, with the building itself being the one major element we have not previously supplied. “Working with Shufflebottom gives our customers access to a leading national building manufacturer and allows us to offer a more complete service. “I hope we can complement each other's businesses and create a lasting and profitable partnership for the future.”

Joe Payne will represent Shufflebottom across West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Cheshire and Lancashire.

An upland livestock farmer based near Penistone on the edge of the Pennines, Joe has spent his career working closely with farmers and agricultural businesses.

Since graduating from Aberystwyth University with a degree in Agriculture, his experience has included supplying agricultural consumables, dairy equipment, bulk milk tanks, animal feed, tractors and farm machinery.

His work has taken him across Yorkshire and the Midlands, while his earlier practical farming experience includes working on a dairy farm in Cheshire.

Joe also holds an existing agency for slurry equipment, which will complement his role representing Shufflebottom's range of agricultural buildings.

Joe said:

“I am excited to use my industry knowledge to match customers' needs for agricultural buildings with the Shufflebottom product range. “The projects I find most rewarding involve solving problems, identifying unrealised potential and earning the trust of farming businesses when they are making major investments for their long-term expansion plans. “I am looking forward to applying that experience to help customers find the right building solution.”

Joe is currently County Vice Chairman of the NFU for the West Riding of Yorkshire and serves on the Northern Regional Livestock Board.

The appointments complement Shufflebottom's existing sales representatives: Daniel Lacey, covering the East of England; Paul Dickson, covering Scotland; and Rosemarie Jones, Alana Williams and Tony Phipps, supporting customers throughout the rest of the UK.