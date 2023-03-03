Welsh Longhouse Creates Bidding Frenzy as it Sells at Auction

A piece of pure Welsh history offering a life changing opportunity for the new owners sold at auction for £81,000 more than the guide price.

The charming dilapidated Welsh longhouse offering land and outbuildings sold for £226,000 after attracting a total of 37 bids from seven individuals.

The fact that historic rural idyll does needs more than a bit of modernisation requiring plenty of elbow grease didn't deter bidders from vying to own the rare property.

Sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, Caeau Meinion Farm, in Bedwellty, near Blackwood in the county of Caerphilly, Gwent, had a guide price of 145,000-plus.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“There was a degree of determination among the bidders for this wonderful piece of rural Welsh history. These Welsh longhouse properties, in this relatively original and unmessed with condition, don't come along very often so when they do the competition from those in the know to land the prize, is going to be quite intense. “This truly is a very rare opportunity to acquire a Welsh longhouse with land and outbuildings (approx. 0.7 acres 3055 m2). The property will require full modernisation but once completed could be an ideal family home or may offer scope for redevelopment of the site, subject to necessary planning. “I'd say this property would also suit persons looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of town or city life and those looking for land for small livestock or agricultural use or potential for a holiday let business, subject, again, to necessary planning.”

Currently there is an entrance porch/storage kitchen, 1/2/3 inter connecting reception rooms on the ground floor. On the first floor there is attic space which was in the past used as a bedroom. Outside there are garden areas to front and rear and land with outbuildings including stables and storage unit (approx. 0.7 acres).