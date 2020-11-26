Welsh Law Firm Completes Head Office Move

Leading Welsh law firm Geldards LLP has completed the relocation of its head office to Cardiff’s flagship Capital Quarter development.

Geldards will occupy more than 24,000 square feet of space at No.4 Capital Quarter on a ten-year lease.

The firm marked the completion of the move to its new head office this week by unveiling a specially commissioned glass art installation created by a local artist.

The building will provide a flexible and modern working environment for Geldards’ 160 Cardiff-based legal and support staff, including its corporate, commercial, real estate, dispute resolution and private client law teams.

The firm opened its first offices in the capital in 1854 and had been based at Dumfries House since 1991. It also has offices in Derby, Nottingham and London.

The move represents not only a change of building but also a change of working culture for the firm. The open plan layout of the new office means Geldards’ legal teams will be based on the same floor for the first time, improving communication and collaboration between them.

As well as contemporary furniture and design the new building has the latest office technology including adjustable height standing desks for all staff.

There are also no fixed-line telephones. Instead all employees will communicate through MS Teams using headsets connected to their laptops.

Geldards is actively encouraging all employees to work flexibly, including giving them the option to work remotely whenever they want.

Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive of Geldards, said:

“We are delighted to move into our new head office with its exciting, new environmentally friendly, bespoke design. Our focus has been on maximising the quality of the light, air and sound in the building and I’m delighted we have achieved that. “The new office is designed to deliver the high-quality environment our clients, whether private sector or public, expect from Cardiff’s leading and most established law firm. “We have the infrastructure and the technology to deliver a first-class service from our specialist and highly qualified workforce. “We look forward to continued success and to growing the business from our new base.”

To celebrate the move Geldards commissioned Newport-based artist Madeleine Hughes to design and create an installation for display in the firm’s new public reception area.

The 11-piece glass sculpture, called Gorwelion Annwyl (Beloved Horizons), represents the various buildings and landmarks of Cardiff Bay, which can be clearly viewed from the new offices.

Ms Hughes said:

“I was thrilled to be commissioned to design and create a piece to mark the occasion of Geldards’ move to their new home in the exciting Capital Quarter of Cardiff. “This work is intended to commemorate the beauty of our Country, the Bay and the city of Cardiff, reminding everyone how lucky we are to be able to call such a beautiful inspiring place our home.”

The fitout of the building, which took place between March and September of this year, was not without it challenges but thanks to a superb advisory, design and supply team from TFT, Hoare Lea, Rio Architects and Momentum the building was ready on schedule.

Claire Broad, head of interior architecture for Rio, said: