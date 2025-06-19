Welsh Language Commissioner Publishes ‘Ambitious’ Manifesto

The Welsh Language Commissioner has published a manifesto with clear priorities which she says she hopes all parties will be willing to adopt ahead of the Senedd Cymru election in 2026.

While recognising the financial challenges that organisations are facing, Efa Gruffudd Jones has outlined five priority areas that could make a real difference to strengthening the position of the Welsh language in the first term of the new look Senedd.

These include extending Welsh language standards to priority areas, creating a specialist unit to increase the use of Welsh in the workplace and ensuring compulsory Welsh language training for the education workforce.

According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, the next Senedd term could be crucial in relation to the Welsh language:

“My ambition as Commissioner goes beyond a narrow interpretation of what is expected of me and set out in the Welsh Language Measure, and I am keen to lead a body that does more and contributes more significantly to wider language planning work. As a result this manifesto calls for action and guidance from the Welsh Government, whatever its political makeup, and support to facilitate the work of other key partners, including the Welsh Language Commissioner. “The next few years are extremely important for the Welsh language as the Welsh Language and Education Bill is delivered and as the recommendations of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities are implemented. “I am fully aware of the pressures on our public bodies and that is the reason for setting out five specific priorities in this manifesto. They follow the path outlined in our strategic plan and I am convinced that these are areas where difference can be made in the use of the language. “We will now look to have discussions with the parties in order to present our manifesto and our rationale for setting out our priorities. The hope is that the parties will be ready to adopt our proposals and for those to be adopted before the election next year.”

The five priorities outlined in the manifesto are as follows: