Welsh Language Commissioner Makes Recommendations on Prison Welsh Language Scheme

The Welsh Language Commissioner has published a report following an investigation which considered how His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service is implementing its Welsh language scheme.

Among the recommendations identified are strengthening staff awareness of the language and culture, developing a more effective system for identifying and recording language skills, and ensuring that prisoners are aware that they can communicate in Welsh with each other and with external contacts.

However, the report also notes that some positive developments have been put in place following the Commissioner's visit to Berwyn prison last November. In addition, the service has responded positively to the inquiry's recommendations, providing a strong foundation for further improvements, it said.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, said,