Welsh Language Commissioner Calls for ‘Bold Interventions’ in Favour of Welsh

The next Welsh Government “must act intentionally and ambitiously” if we are to create more Welsh speakers and double the daily use of the language, the Welsh Language Commissioner says.

Efa Gruffudd Jones has published a comprehensive report that examines the state of the Welsh language over the past five years and looks to the future.

In the report, which is published every five years, the Commissioner identifies three main opportunities that need to be addressed in order to strengthen the position of the Welsh language for the future. They are:

Creating confident Welsh speakers through the education system

Strengthening the use of the Welsh language in communities

Creating workplaces that support the Welsh language.

Within these three areas ten specific priorities have been identified which outline the practical opportunities to make a real difference to the position of the Welsh language. These build on the calls in the Commissioner’s manifesto for the Senedd Cymru election, as well as her strategic plan published last year.

Efa Gruffudd Jones said:

“I am publishing this report as we approach the 2026 Senedd election, a significant election in our history as a nation. Whatever happens in terms of the votes, we know for certain that, for the first time, we will have 96 Members of the Senedd representing the people of Wales. Those members will represent new constituencies, constituencies that have Welsh-only names – a symbolic sign in itself of national confidence and pride in our language. “But symbolism is not enough. The next Welsh Government needs to act purposefully and positively for the benefit of the Welsh language, by introducing bold interventions in favour of the language. This is the only way to transform the current situation if we are serious about doubling daily use and reaching a million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the 2021 Census results in relation to the Welsh language. Its aim is to bring the main statistics together and highlight those that are most significant to the language situation. The report also examines certain regional and local trends and places the 2021 Census results in the context of previous censuses.

According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, the analysis of the Census results is an attempt to delve deeper into the statistics and to gain a better understanding of them: