Welsh Language Co-ordinator Wins Ambassador Award for ‘Transformational’ Work

Transforming how the Welsh language is used and seen within the Penarth children’s nursery business has earned Jasmine Miles a work-based learning award.

The Welsh language co-ordinator at Green Giraffe Nursery was named Welsh Ambassador of the Year at the annual awards organised by Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

The independently judged awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each of the nine categories – were shortlisted for the awards ceremony held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

Jasmine, 20, whose work-based learning provider is Sirius Skills, is credited with transforming Welsh language provision within her nursery and the wider organisation through her “passion, leadership and creativity”.

She embeds Welsh into daily practice, supports staff with pronunciation and builds their confidence. Her ‘Pencampwr Cymraeg y Mis’ (Welsh Champion of the Month) initiative runs across multiple branches, while her bilingual signage, family packs and cultural activities create an immersive environment where young children use Welsh naturally.

Jasmine also delivers staff training and shares continual professional development opportunities, becoming a role model for best practice.

Jasmine said:

“It’s really exciting and I feel honoured to have won this award. Now that I have completed by Level 2 apprenticeship, I am progressing to Level 3 and hope to step up to management in the future.”

She thanked her training officer Alison Widdicombe, from Sirius Skills, for her encouragement and support.

Maddie Daw, Penarth Giraffe Nursery deputy manager, said:

“Jasmine is a strong member of staff who ensures that the Welsh language is inclusive in the nursery.”

Manon Rosser, Cambrian Training Company’s Welsh language support and communication officer, said:

“Cambrian Training Company is committed to embedding the Welsh language across all aspects of our work, supporting both employers and apprentices to confidently use Cymraeg in the workplace. “We congratulate Jasmine on being named Welsh Ambassador of the Year. This recognition reflects not only her personal dedication, but also our wider commitment to promoting the Welsh language within professional settings. “As an Early Years Practitioner, Jasmine plays a particularly important role in introducing and nurturing the Welsh language at the very start of a child’s development. Her work supports the foundations of bilingualism from an early age, helping to ensure a strong future for the language across our communities and workforce.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.