Welsh Lamb Stars at Major Golf Tournament

With the foodservice sector opening up across Europe as Covid restrictions ease, PGI Welsh Lamb has been hitting the driving ranges and putting greens in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has partnered with the organisers of one the largest golf competitions in the world, the Mercedes Golf Tournament for top amateurs, to raise the profile of Welsh Lamb in the Belgian market.

The tournament lasted for 30 days, with competitors taking part across ten courses and the grand final taking place at the Royal Limburg golf course on September 3. Welsh Lamb was the star attraction in a post-competition barbecue for players and guests at each tournament, as well as taking its place alongside other premium brands as official partners of the event.

Chefs from the various golf clubhouses prepared a variety of dishes with Welsh Lamb, which were served to hundreds of guests.

HCC’s Export Development Executive Deanna Jones, said that the golf tournament was an excellent opportunity to present Welsh Lamb to a large group of prospective purchasers, and a chance to show off its credentials as a top barbecue meat.

“Across Europe the hospitality and catering sectors are opening up,” said Deanna. “Belgium is consistently one of the top 5 countries for UK lamb exports, with much of the trade into the foodservice and restaurant sector, so it’s vital that we get the PGI Welsh Lamb brand out in front of prospective customers.” “We were proud to sponsor the well-known Mercedes Trophy golf tournament, which receives national media attention in the country right across the summer, as well as giving consumers the opportunity of sampling some fabulous lamb-dishes in every post-tournament event,” she added.

Deanna said,