Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef to Take Centre Stage at Show

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is set to host a cooking demonstration at Denbigh and Flint County show.

Firing up the hobs at 10am on August 15th in the show’s Food Hall will be HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts, who will be helping to also tell the positive story of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef. Ingredients for the cooking demonstrations will have all been locally sourced, including cheese, yoghurt and ale to support producers in the area.

The show attracts around 18,000 visitors each year.

Elwen said:

“We are looking forward to attend Denbigh and Flint County Show and providing a cooking demonstration for show-goers on the day. “County shows such as this one are an important aspect of our culture and way of life and we are proud to play a small part in it again this year. This is also an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the nutritional benefits of including Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef as part of a healthy, balanced diet and I look forward to seeing many of you there on the day.”

Those joining Elwen for the cooking demonstration will also hear more about the nutritional credentials of red meat such as it being naturally rich in protein and the vitamins and minerals it contains offering many health benefits.

Red Meat, Elwen will highlight, contains the types of iron and zinc that are better absorbed by our bodies than those found in any other dietary sources. Haem iron from red meat is 2-6 times better absorbed than non-haem iron sources.