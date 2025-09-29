Welsh Lamb and Beef to be Showcased at Anuga Trade Fair

PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef will be presented to international buyers and importers as Welsh red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) prepares to attend food and drink trade show Anuga.

Taking place in Cologne between October 4 and 8, HCC will be attending the trade show in conjunction with Welsh exporters.

Anuga takes place biennially and brings together food and drink manufactures and buyers from across the world. Visitor numbers exceed 140,000 from over 200 countries.

HCC’s Market Development Lead, Jason Craig, said:

“Export markets remain an important avenue to the Welsh red meat sector. We are seeing demand for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef across Europe and beyond as customers seek increased volumes of high quality and sustainable red meat products. Additionally, export markets also help support carcase balance, underpinning returns for farmers and industry.

“Attending Anuga allows Welsh exporters to maintain connections with current customers, act as a shop window for German retailers Rewe & Edeka, whilst also exploring new markets and importers to ensure a thriving future for the Welsh red meat sector.”

In addition to holding meetings and sampling on their trade stand, HCC are also holding a Taste of Wales reception in conjunction with Welsh Government on Monday October 6.