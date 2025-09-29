Subscribe to Newsletter
M-SParc_Leaderboard Banner Advert 1430-145
Mentera side bar
Business-News-Wales-various3
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
29 September 2025
Food & Drink

Welsh Lamb and Beef to be Showcased at Anuga Trade Fair

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef will be presented to international buyers and importers as Welsh red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) prepares to attend food and drink trade show Anuga.

Taking place in Cologne between October 4 and 8, HCC will be attending the trade show in conjunction with Welsh exporters.

Anuga takes place biennially and brings together food and drink manufactures and buyers from across the world. Visitor numbers exceed 140,000 from over 200 countries.

HCC’s Market Development Lead, Jason Craig, said:

“Export markets remain an important avenue to the Welsh red meat sector. We are seeing demand for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef across Europe and beyond as customers seek increased volumes of high quality and sustainable red meat products. Additionally, export markets also help support carcase balance, underpinning returns for farmers and industry.

 

“Attending Anuga allows Welsh exporters to maintain connections with current customers, act as a shop window for German retailers Rewe & Edeka, whilst also exploring new markets and importers to ensure a thriving future for the Welsh red meat sector.”

In addition to holding meetings and sampling on their trade stand, HCC are also holding a Taste of Wales reception in conjunction with Welsh Government on Monday October 6.



Columns & Features:
Food & Drink
12 September 2025

How Provenance and Partnerships Built a National Honey Brand
Mentera
5 September 2025

From Wild Plants to New Ideas: Rethinking Innovation
Mentera
2 September 2025

Innovation Can Be Low-Tech, Local and Still Transformative
BIC Innovation
27 August 2025

Where There’s Climate Risk, There’s Also Opportunity

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //