Welsh Invention Could Revolutionise Medical Research and Diagnosis of Health Conditions

A cutting-edge medical device which purifies and concentrates urine could be a game-changer in the research and diagnosis of health conditions including cancer.

With the support of Bangor University, Caernarfon-based Bee Robotics Ltd developed a prototype which purifies urine to leave a concentrated sample for biological analysis.

Spearheaded by coordinator Osborn Jones, the company – a leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced liquid-handling robotic solutions for more than 25 years – worked with the University to analyse and evaluate the automated process, having successfully been awarded a Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV), which was redeemable against academic support.

The SIV scheme offered companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

Osborn revealed they are very much in the “early stages” of their journey but thanked Edgar Hartsuiker, a Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science at the North Wales Medical School Cancer Research Unit and Fab Lab Manager, John Story – both based at Bangor University – for their “innovation and guidance”.

“We were able to get a much more reliable test by concentrating and purifying the urine samples,” said Osborn. “And what sets this apart from other sample analysis is automation, it means we can undertake the process much more quickly.” “However, it was very important we understood the science behind the process, which is where the support we received from the University was critical.”

He added:

“We will continue testing, will keep working on this and with the prototype we can take a sample and concentrate it, while reducing the number of inhibitors to allow more sensitive diagnostic tests. “I have never seen anything like this with automation for analysis, there is no human interference at all, so it could be a game changer in diagnosing and researching different medical conditions.”

Having collaborated with Bee Robotics previously, John was pleased to help Osborn with this latest invention.

“Osborn had identified a relatively recent and novel technique and wanted to explore it, so we created a machine that would allow him to pursue that idea,” he said. “As a result, he has been able to demonstrate the value of the technique and is looking at where this could be applied, primarily in the health sector.” “We were delighted to support him during this initial phase of development and are excited to see how the project evolves.” “We also want to thank Osborn for the opportunity to collaborate and warmly invite other companies to explore working with the XLAB team.”

Edgar added:

“This is a great example of a multidisciplinary collaboration between a local company and Bangor University, with the potential of improving the early detection of various diseases, making a real difference to peoples’ lives.”

The Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme is supported by Gwynedd Council. The project has received £360,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and been extended until March 31.

There were three types of vouchers available, redeemable in a range of areas including R&D, consultancy, skills and training, use of university facilities, use of specialist equipment, and access to knowledge: Midi: Up to £5,000 for five to eight days of support; Maxi: Up to £10,000 for 10 to 15 days of support, and Talent, with a value up to £5,000 for a 12 week graduate internship.

For more information, visit The Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme | Bangor University or email siv@bangor.ac.uk