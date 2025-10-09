Welsh Innovation Targets Smarter Treatment for Severe Mental Illness

Tech experts at the University of South Wales (USW) are helping a Welsh startup to develop a groundbreaking treatment for severe mental illness.

The specialists at the USW-based Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) have been working with cutting-edge biotech company Meomics on a preclinical tool to bring precision medicine to those affected by schizophrenia and other severe mental illnesses.

A spin-out of Cardiff University, Meomics is developing a platform which will harness stem cell-derived neurons from schizophrenia patients, and then use these to develop tools which match an individual with a treatment which is likely effective for them.

“Our work shows that we can not only distinguish between healthy and affected neurons, but also identify subtypes of patients who respond differently to medications,” said Dr Lucy Sykes, who is the CEO of Meomics. “This opens the door to precision psychiatry, with the aim of getting the right treatments to the right people, as efficiently as possible.”

Having developed the concept for the platform, Meomics needed support to convert the raw data – collected from the patients with schizophrenia – to use in a system of precision algorithms.

With support from CEMET, the partners were able to design and implement advanced models and algorithms capable of decoding the complex neuronal activity, and develop a framework which could understand responses and predict how different patients might react to neuro-active drugs.

The work was made possible by the Academic-Industry Partnerships (AIP) Programme – jointly funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Cardiff Capital Region (CCR). Led by USW, it brought together industry and academia to identify innovative solutions to enterprise challenges, particularly amongst micro, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to Alasdair Pettigrew, who is COO of Meomics, CEMET’s high-level expertise in AI, machine learning, and data modelling, was instrumental in developing the new system.

“They helped us translate complex biological signals into usable data models, enabling us to predict treatment responses with accuracy and reliability,” he said. “Their expertise in AI and machine learning was something we couldn’t have accessed without being involved in the AIP Programme.”

Dr Sykes added:

“CEMET gave us the tools and thinking to refine our model and understand its limitations. That insight was critical to developing a clinically and commercially usable product.”

With proof of concept now delivered, Meomics is preparing to launch its first commercial product and generate revenue through partnerships.

“Our vision is to transform the treatment of severe mental illness,” said Mr Pettigrew. “There’s a huge unmet need, and we’re determined to help get the right drugs to the right people, faster.”

Clayton Jones, who is CEMET Programme Manager, said this project really demonstrates the power of collaboration.

“By combining Meomics’ pioneering research in biotech with our technical knowledge of machine learning and data systems, we were able to transform raw biological signals into insights that could guide personalised treatment. “That’s exactly the kind of impact we strive to deliver at CEMET.”