Welsh Independents Partner to Simplify Services for Tradespeople

Two South Wales independent businesses are coming together in a new partnership designed to make life easier for tradespeople, project teams and the wider public.

Award-winning tool, plant and powered access specialist Miles Hire has announced a strategic partnership with Robert Price Builders' Merchants, uniting two family-run Welsh companies with a shared belief in service, reliability and long-term local investment.

The partnership went live at the Robert Price Newport branch on Corporation Road, where Miles Hire will operate a dedicated trade counter alongside the existing Robert Price counter.

This new setup will allow customers to seamlessly hire equipment at the same time as purchasing materials, creating a one-stop destination for construction, maintenance, facilities management and DIY projects.

Founded in Swansea, Miles Hire is a second-generation, family-run business that has grown steadily since 2003. At a time when many national hire companies are downsizing, relocating or closing depots across Wales, Miles Hire is expanding, investing and recruiting.

The business now operates across several key locations, including Swansea, Bridgend and Cardiff, supplying tool hire, plant hire and powered access equipment to both trade customers and members of the public.

Robert Price was established in 1847 and has grown into the largest independent builders’ merchant in South Wales and Herefordshire, with more than 30 locations across the region.

In addition to its traditional builders’ merchant branches in locations throughout South Wales, the Robert Price Group also operates specialist divisions covering roofing, renewables, insulation, timber, agricultural supplies, plumbing, heating and kitchens and bathrooms.

Customers can place plant hire orders in person at branch counters, over the phone, by email, or online.

Ryan and Darren Miles, Directors of Miles Hire, said the partnership felt like a natural fit and was the right time for their business.

“Robert Price shares our values and our outlook,” they said. “We’re both family businesses, we’re both proudly Welsh, and we both believe that great service is what sets independents apart. This partnership allows our customers to get the equipment they need, when they need it, in a way that’s straightforward and supported by people who care.”

David Pattison, Sales Director of Robert Price, said:

“Our customers value convenience, speed and trust. By bringing Miles Hire into our Newport branch, we’re making it easier for them to keep projects moving. It’s a partnership built on shared principles and a long-term view of serving South Wales and beyond.”

The Newport launch also marks an important step in Miles Hire’s planned expansion into East Wales, particularly Gwent and the South Wales Valleys. The business has recently welcomed two new team members from national hire companies that closed depots in Wales.

Looking ahead, Miles Hire plans to introduce a dedicated hire desk within Robert Price's Rumney branch later in 2026, with potential further roll-outs planned across South East Wales and the Valleys.