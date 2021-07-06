Welsh HR Firm Provides a Gateway to Employment for Unemployed 16 – 24-year olds

Highfield HR is helping to kickstart a promising career for 16 – 24-year olds by matching young talent with SMEs in Wales that have been able to successfully navigate the pandemic. To date, they have helped over 50 employers with more than 140 placement opportunities throughout South Wales.

The Kickstart Scheme is a £2billion Government initiative, launched in 2020 as a part of the package to support small businesses through the pandemic, and help young people currently receiving universal credit, into employment.

“Unemployment is highest in the 16 – 24-year-old age bracket, and at the cessation of the furlough scheme in September, the challenges for young people in finding employment are likely to increase as we anticipate a hike in unemployment generally. This scheme opens up a world of employment for young people, at no cost to businesses that take part in the scheme,” said Jayne Symons, Director of Highfield HR, and scheme gateway provider.

The scheme covers 100% National Minimum Wage, employer NI contributions plus automatic enrolment contribution and must be for a newly created job and a minimum of 25 hours per week.

As a gateway provider, Highfield HR acts for potential employers by processing grant applications for companies and submitting them to the Department of Work and Pensions and also supports employers with training, development and employability skills.

The scheme aims to help 250,000 16 – 24-year-olds into employment and gateway providers play a key role in making this happen.

“Some businesses are reticent to use Government support schemes because they worry that they’ll have to navigate a wealth of red tape. But a gateway provider manages the entire process and makes the entire thing seamless. The biggest challenge is promoting the scheme and encouraging people to apply. Having used the scheme ourselves, we’d advocate it to any SME looking to grow their team or individual who has yet to make their first career steps.” Jayne continued.

More details for both employers and candidates for work can be found via https://www.highfieldhr.co.uk/grow-your-workforce-through-the-government-kickstart-scheme