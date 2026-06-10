Welsh Housing Minister Confirms Intention to Incorporate Right to Adequate Housing Into Law

CIH Cymru has welcomed confirmation that the Welsh Government intends to incorporate the Right to Adequate Housing into Welsh law.

Welsh Government Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Sian Gwenllian MS set out her priorities in the Senedd.

CIH Cymru's number one ask in the manifesto “A Plan for Housing in Wales”, which was published before May's Senedd election, was for legislation to incorporate a rights-based approach to housing.

The Minister also confirmed the establishment of Unnos, an arm's-length agency intended to increase the pace and scale of social housing development. Unnos will be responsible for land assembly and speeding up planning consents, together with developing local and national supply chains.

It was also announced that the Welsh Government has intentions to bring forward measures to ensure “fair rents”.

CIH Cymru director Matt Dicks said: