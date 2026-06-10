Welsh Housing Minister Confirms Intention to Incorporate Right to Adequate Housing Into Law

CIH Cymru has welcomed confirmation that the Welsh Government intends to incorporate the Right to Adequate Housing into Welsh law.
Welsh Government Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Sian Gwenllian MS set out her priorities in the Senedd.
CIH Cymru's number one ask in the manifesto “A Plan for Housing in Wales”, which was published before May's Senedd election, was for legislation to incorporate a rights-based approach to housing.
The Minister also confirmed the establishment of Unnos, an arm's-length agency intended to increase the pace and scale of social housing development. Unnos will be responsible for land assembly and speeding up planning consents, together with developing local and national supply chains.
It was also announced that the Welsh Government has intentions to bring forward measures to ensure “fair rents”.
CIH Cymru director Matt Dicks said:
“It is a very positive step to hear the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning commit to legislating to incorporate the Right to Adequate Housing into Welsh law. CIH Cymru has been campaigning with partners Tai Pawb and Shelter Cymru since 2019 for this to happen – to embed providing a safe, sustainable and affordable place to call home into law as a foundation mission of government, transcending political cycles and targets – ensuring that this and future governments assign the right level of priority and investment to developing the homes we need to end our housing emergency.
“The creation of an arm's-length development body – Unnos – is also something we asked for in our pre-election manifesto. Our hope is that this body will bring together all the component parts required: the innovators, the land, the planning capacity, the contractors, the social landlords, the supply chains – all together under one banner, in one facilitation space, to deliver the homes we need beyond political cycles and targets.
“However, CIH Cymru would urge caution when considering any form of rent controls. While it may offer short-term relief for tenants, there is a risk of unintended consequences – particularly reducing supply and distorting the market over time. Any intervention therefore needs to be carefully designed as part of a balanced, long-term approach that tackles the underlying drivers of unaffordability, including housing supply, investment, and market stability. Rent control should not be seen as a substitute for increasing the supply of homes, which remains the most effective way to improve affordability over the long term.
“This was a really positive statement from the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, and we look forward to working with her and her colleagues in Welsh Government.”