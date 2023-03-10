Welsh Housing Market Activity Remains Weak but More Properties Coming onto the Market

Housing market activity in Wales remained weak last month with falls in buyer demand and agreed sales according to the latest RICS Residential Market Survey. However, more homes were reported by respondents to be coming onto the market for sale.

A net balance of -46% of Welsh respondents was reported for new buyer enquiries in February, indicating sharp falls in demand. Meanwhile a net balance of -52% of respondents was recorded for newly agreed sales.

Looking at supply, a net balance of +12% of respondents was reported for instructions to sell, the second month in succession that respondents saw more homes being listed for sale.

Surveyors though remain cautious in their outlook for the next three months. The net balance for price expectations in Wales is now -34% of respondents, and for sales expectations it is -44%. Respondents in Wales are less pessimistic about activity on a 12-month horizon though. The net balance for sales expectations over the next year is zero, pointing to a flat sales picture in 2023.

Commenting in the report, Anthony Filice FRICS of Kelvin Francis, Cardiff, said:

“The numbers of viewings are fewer, but those looking are serious. A healthy number of sales are therefore being agreed, many at full asking prices, or near.”

Melfyn Williams MRICS, of Williams & Goodwin The Property People in Anglesey & Gwynedd, said:

“Looking forward to Spring market when we anticipate the traditional time of year for an upturn in activity. The market as expected though is more price sensitive now.”

Tarrant Parsons, Senior Economist, commented: