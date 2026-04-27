Welsh Housing Crisis ‘Is Keeping People in Hospital When They Should Be At Home’

Patients in Wales are being left in hospital beds for weeks longer than necessary due to a lack of suitable housing and support, with delays costing the equivalent of £31,500 in NHS bed capacity each night, according to new research by Community Housing Cymru (CHC).

While NHS discharge delays are improving, CHC's new research, The Impact of Housing Constraints on NHS Hospitals' Discharge in Wales, suggests housing-related delays are moving in the wrong direction. Although housing issues affect around five in every 100 patients awaiting discharge, those individuals account for more than eight in every 100 lost bed days.

For those waiting for housing, since April 2023 the average delay has increased from 63 to 76 days. The average delay for most patients has fallen from 50 to 45 days.

The £2.49 million cumulative cost of housing-related discharge delays in December 2025 alone is equivalent to the annual rent for more than 400 social homes, or funding for more than 1,000 adaptations to help people live safely and independently, CHC said.

Now it is calling on the next Welsh Government to launch a Hospital to Home Mission, a cross-sectoral plan bringing together housing, health and care professionals to fix broken discharge pathways, increase the supply of adapted housing, and embed a Home First approach to patient recovery.

Russell Williams from Newport was declared medically fit for discharge from hospital in early 2024 but spent another year in an NHS bed because there was no suitable home for him to move to.

Russell, who had worked at Tesco before his illness, was diagnosed with cervical myelopathy, a compression of the spine, in 2022. Surgery to relieve the condition was unsuccessful, leaving him tetraplegic, with little to no use of his hands and limited movement in his legs and right arm.

The home he and his wife had shared for 36 years could not be adapted to meet his needs. With nowhere suitable to go, Russell remained in hospital long after he was medically ready to leave.

Russell said:

“I was stuck in limbo. My wife was still at our old house, she couldn’t plan for anything. I was ready to leave but because of the housing shortages there was not an adapted home ready to go. I felt trapped, I was frustrated, angry, that long wait really took its toll, away from family, away from my home. There were lots of false starts and delays. We eventually moved to the bungalow, over a year later. My wife and I are settled now but there are lots of people who are facing similar waits. This has to change.”

In February 2025, Russell and his wife moved into their adapted home, provided by Codi Group, a housing, care and support provider based in South Wales.

Terry Peake, Physical Disability Specialist Housing Worker at Codi Group, supported Mr Williams' transition from hospital to a specially adapted home.

He said:

“You do feel powerless when you've done everything you can, the networking, the applications, and then you just have to wait for a property that is like gold dust.”

Clarissa Corbisiero, director of external affairs / deputy chief executive at Community Housing Cymru, said: