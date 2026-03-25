Welsh Housebuilder Retains Five-Star Customer Satisfaction Rating

Wales’ largest housebuilder, Persimmon Homes, has once again achieved the maximum five-star rating in an annual customer satisfaction survey.

It’s the fifth year running Persimmon has received the accreditation, which is based on the results of surveys completed by homebuyers after they have moved into their new home.

The feedback system was recently updated to focus on build quality and aftercare. Scores are now drawn from both the eight-week and nine-month surveys, giving a broader picture of customers’ experience over time.

Major housebuilders like Persimmon are also registered to the New Homes Quality Board, covered by the New Homes Ombudsman Service which provides a free and independent resolution service for customers who might encounter any issues during the buying and moving-in process.

Persimmon has several live and forthcoming sites in Wales including Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Cross Hands, Ebbw Vale, Gorseinon, Llanilid, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Pembrey, Saundersfoot, and Ystradgynlais.

Persimmon’s Chairman in Wales, Stephen Cleveley said: