Welsh Housebuilder Appoints a New Head of Land and Planning

Leading Welsh housebuilder, Persimmon Homes, has announced a new Head of Land and Planning at its West Wales region.

Ryan Greaney, who joined the company in August 2018, has been promoted by the regional arm of the housebuilding giant, after previously serving as Land and Planning Manager at the Penllergaer-based business.

Before joining Persimmon, Ryan spent the best part of a decade with Brecon Beacons National Park Authority as a Principal Planning Officer. Prior to that period, he worked as a Planning Consultant and a Planning Officer for a local authority.

Commenting on the promotion, Ryan said:

“I’m delighted to have been promoted to Head of Land and Planning in West Wales.

“Persimmon continues to go from strength to strength as a five-star builder, implementing positive changes in all areas, and ensuring we continue to deliver quality homes for local people.

“We have an excellent leadership team and our land and planning team works proactively and constructively with key stakeholders to ensure we deliver long-term sustainable developments for our communities.

“I look forward to ensuring Persimmon continues to identify and deliver opportunities which provide quality homes for local people across South West Wales.”

Congratulating Ryan on his promotion, West Wales Deputy Managing Director, Stuart Phillips said: