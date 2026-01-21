Welsh Hospitality Faces ‘Shattering’ £122m Business Rates Increase

Welsh hospitality is set to be hit with a “mammoth” £122 million hike to its business rates bills over three years, UKHospitality Cymru is warning.

The trade body said the continued exclusion of hospitality from business rates reform in Wales will accelerate high street decline, job cuts and business closures, and called the Welsh Government's Final Budget 2026/27 “disastrous” for the sector.

It said its analysis suggests that, when compared to the current financial year, the sector’s business rates bill will increase by £29.4 million next year, £40.1 million in 2027/28 and £52.6 million in 2028/29. In total, business rates will increase by 63% over the next three years, it says.

The increases are driven by the removal of current business rates relief, hospitality being excluded from business rates reform and an inadequate package of transitional relief, UKHospitality Cymru says. This is compounded by rateable values increasing by 23% on average for the sector, it added.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: