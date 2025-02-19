Welsh Hospital Introduces Advanced Robotic Technology for Prostate Care

The first patients in Wales have undergone an innovative treatment which marks a milestone in prostate care.

Nuffield Health Cardiff and Vale Hospitals has introduced advanced robotic technology with the arrival of aquablation therapy, a minimally invasive, heat-free water-jet procedure designed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BHP).

BPH, a condition which affects up to 3 million men annually in the UK, is characterised by the enlargement of the prostate gland, which can narrow the urethra or press against the bladder. This often leads to symptoms such as difficulty urinating, frequent urination and incomplete bladder emptying. If left untreated, BPH may progress to more severe complications, such as acute urinary retention and infections.

Aquablation therapy, recommended by the National Institute of Care and Excellence (NICE,) offers a highly accurate and innovative solution to BPH. Clinical studies back its efficacy in relieving symptoms and its ability to maintain low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape.

Melanie Webber Maybank, Hospital Director, explains:

“We’ve seen incredible results with MAKO robot- assisted surgery for joint replacements over the last three years. Now with Aquablation, we extend our advanced robotic arsenal to prostate surgery. Unlike traditional procedures, Aquablation uses heat-free water combined with ultrasound imaging and a camera to precisely target and remove excess prostate tissue. We are currently the only hospital in Wales able to offer this cutting- edge treatment. “This innovation represents our commitment to building a healthier nation and addressing health challenges with sustainable long term solutions. With 3 million men impacted by BPH annually in the UK- and 30,000 requiring surgery – this technology has the potential to change lives dramatically .”

Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon Mr Matthew Jeffries from Swansea University Medical School, who recently joined the consultant urology team at the Vale Hospital, said: