Welsh Honey Producers Make a Bee-line for BBC Good Food Show

Welsh honey producers will be making their debut later this week at one of the UK’s biggest food and drink events – the BBC Good Food Show (November 25th-28th).

Exhibiting at the major consumer event at the NEC in Birmingham will be Bee Welsh Honey, Gwenynfa Pen y Bryn Apiary and Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd.

All three are Great Taste Award winners, and they are taking part under the auspices of the Food & Drink Wales Honey Cluster, which also appears at the BBC Good Food Show for the first time.

Part of the Food & Drink Wales Cluster initiative, which fosters connections between businesses in the sector, the Honey Cluster is facilitated by Cywain. This project supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales.

Welsh Honey Cluster Lead Haf Wyn Hughes said,

“Having three Welsh honey companies trading at this high-profile event is a very proud moment. “It takes time to prepare and trade to this level, and the companies involved have worked extremely hard over recent years. Always ready to talk about their authentic products and honey bees, they have an appetite and drive to succeed and are passionate about their products. So, I’m delighted they have taken up this exciting opportunity to exhibit with the Honey Cluster at a major consumer show. “Also, from a consumer perspective, demand for Welsh wildflower and heather honey is high, so it is a brilliant time for visitors to the BBC Good Food Show to stock for the winter and buy that extra special gift for Christmas.”

Bee Welsh Honey Company

With a fascination for bees stretching back to his childhood, Shane Lewellyn-Jones has more than 150 hives in apiaries throughout Mid Wales.

Over the years, he has honed his beekeeping skills. His Bee Welsh Honey has received numerous awards, including top honours at the Royal Welsh Show and the Great Taste Awards.

Shane’s foray into commercial honey production arose from a surplus of honey which he began selling at farmers markets. The BBC Good Food Show will be his biggest event to date and his first outside of Wales.

Visitors to the BBC Good Food Show can buy a variety of Bee Welsh Honey products, including spring, summer, and blossom honey, along with comb honey, chunk honey and borage honey with Welsh heather. Gift packs and hampers are also available.

More information: www.beewelshhoney.com

Gwenynfa Pen y Bryn Apiary

Gwenynfa Pen y Bryn Apiary will be showcasing a new range of honey sauces at the BBC Good Food Show.

Launched just last month at the Welsh Government’s flagship food and drink trade event – Blas Cymru/Taste Wales 2021 – the new sauce flavours include Honey & Mint, Honey & Cranberry, and Honey & Apple.

Rhubarb & Ginger is the latest variety to join the company’s range of honey jams, launched at the recent Fine Food Show North in Harrogate. The range also includes strawberry, raspberry, plum, gooseberry, blackcurrant, and the 2020 Great Taste award-winning Honey Marmalade.

The Edwards family have been keeping bees at their farm near Dolgellau for nearly 100 years, a tradition that has been continued by Carys Edwards, who began keeping bees as a 12-year-old.

In addition to its new honey sauces, Gwenynfa Pen y Bryn Apiary will have a host of honey products at the NEC in Birmingham, including seven flavours of honey jam, three types of honey, beeswax food wraps, and gift packs.

More information: www.penybrynhoney.com

Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd

Making its debut at its biggest event – and first consumer show outside of Wales – is Carmarthenshire honey enterprise, Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd.

What began as a hobby has become a full-time business for bee farmer Gruffydd Rees, who has created an award-winning company with his wife, Angharad. Among the plaudits are several Great Taste Awards.

With over 100 hives spread across South Wales, Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd is very much a family enterprise, and its aim is to produce single-origin honey of the highest quality.

The couple will be taking their Welsh heather honey, Welsh wildflower honey, handmade beeswax candles, and honey hampers to the BBC Good Food Show.

More information: www.gwenyngruffydd.co.uk