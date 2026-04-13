Welsh Home Visits Opticians takes Home Top Industry Award

The team at a Welsh home visits opticians service is celebrating after winning a top industry award.

Specsavers Home Visits (CATVOG), which is locally owned and run and serves communities across South East and South West Wales, from Caerphilly to Fishguard, has won the Domiciliary Business of the Year at the Awards for Excellence. The annual awards celebrate the achievements of Specsavers stores across the UK and Ireland.

Led by optometry director Jason Scaife and customer service director Alison Warren, the team is committed to delivering outstanding care and customer experience to their local community.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been recognised in the Domiciliary Business of the Year category – especially since we were up against such amazing competition,” says Alison Warren. “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care and connecting with our local community. This award is a wonderful recognition of that commitment. We’re proud of the difference we make every day and will continue to go above and beyond to care for the people we serve.”

The winners were announced at the Awards for Excellence ceremony in Birmingham on 28 March.