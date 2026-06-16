Welsh Home Movers ‘More Likely to Follow their Hearts’ than Anywhere Else in the UK

Home movers in Wales are more likely than anywhere else in the UK to move following a relationship change, according to new research from the Open Property Data Association (OPDA).

The study of more than 5,000 recent home movers found that 28% of Welsh respondents said their move was driven by a relationship change, significantly higher than the UK average of 21%.

While the survey didn’t ask whether this was starting a new chapter or ending one, it suggests that Welsh home movers are more likely to follow their hearts when buying a property.

While personal circumstances are driving many moves in Wales, the homebuying process itself is adding further strain. Welsh home movers report one of the most stressful experiences in the UK, with only East Anglia scoring worse when asked how stress-free their move was.

Frustration is particularly acute around delays and communication:

33% cite the time it takes to exchange contracts as a key frustration

27% say chasing for updates is a major pain point

These issues can be especially difficult for those already navigating significant life changes, compounding the emotional and practical challenges of moving home.

Wales also sees one of the highest rates of failed transactions, with 60% of home movers experiencing a fall-through.

Nearly two-thirds of Welsh home movers (64%) say the experience has put them off moving again, highlighting the long-term impact of a system many find difficult to navigate.

The findings are published in the OPDA’s annual Future of Homebuying report, one of the largest studies of home moving trends and experiences in the UK.

While the report highlights significant regional variation in how people experience moving home, it also identifies shared frustrations across the country, including long delays, poor communication between parties, repeated requests for information and reliance on manual processes.

Nearly four in five respondents (78%) agree that the home moving experience needs fundamental reform.

Maria Harris, Chair of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), said: