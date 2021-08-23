Welsh Graduates Begin Building Their Careers with Redrow

Five Welsh graduates have begun building their careers with leading UK housebuilder Redrow.

Mechanical engineering graduate Jake Davies has joined the technical team at Redrow. A competitive track cycling sprinter, Jake has begun his two-year graduate training programme supporting the team with the preparation of planning applications.

Dan Burgoyne has been recruited as a graduate trainee in the commercial department. He holds a BSc in quantity surveying from the University College of Estate Management.

Both Jake and Dan join existing graduates who have now completed their graduate training programmes and secured permanent roles with Redrow. This includes Sarah Smith who joined Redrow as part of the 2019 cohort of graduates. She has an MSc in spatial and development planning and is now focussed on securing and progressing forward land opportunities for future development as a member of the planning team.

A first class honours Biology graduate of Swansea University, Jessica Moreton joined the Redrow graduate scheme in 2016. Having spent time in all departments throughout Redrow, she successfully completed the training programme in 2018 and then went on to be involved with the delivery of Plasdŵr, the £2 billion, 900-acre garden city. She has now been offered a permanent position as a land negotiator in the land team.

Grant Strong first joined Redrow as a graduate trainee in 2011. With a degree in city and regional planning, his career in project management has progressed over the ten year period that he has been with Redrow. He is now a special project manager working on the development of Plasdŵr.

The Redrow graduate training programme is an industry-leading rotational programme that introduces graduates to every aspect of Redrow. It provides an opportunity to work and learn from experts in the industry with four six-month placements, three of which involve rotating around the business areas of land, technical, construction or commercial.

Grant Strong explains:

“From the get-go, all graduates with Redrow are mentored in specific departments by some of the most experienced people in the industry. Over a two-year period, we’ve been supported to develop our knowledge and skills through structured training and careful guidance allowing us to develop the experience needed to work on major projects with significant scale and complexity. “Like my colleagues, I love my job with Redrow and am very grateful for the opportunities that I have had to progress my career with the business.”

Nigel Palmer is Managing Director of Redrow in South Wales. He said: