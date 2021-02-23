Welsh Graduate Jobs Start-Up ‘Call Out’ for Advisory Board Members

Darogan Talent, Wales’ new graduate jobs network, today announces a ‘call out’ to Welsh businesses looking to hire graduates to work in Wales, as it looks to expand the career opportunities it offers to students and graduates across the UK.

Darogan has also launched the search for members of its newly formed Advisory Board, which will support the Company’s strategy.

Darogan was established by two Welsh students at the University of Oxford, Theo Davies-Lewis, 23, and Owain James, 27, to attract graduates to come home to work in Wales.

In their own experience, when looking for graduate opportunities they found it difficult to find out what was available for them back in Wales. This experience led them to set up their own platform, so not only other Welsh students could easily find graduate vacancies back in Wales but that would also be made available for all graduates around the UK.

Darogan’s platform allows students to create profiles, to network with other members, and to apply for jobs at some of Wales’ leading organisations – including FTSE100 group Admiral, recruitment leaders Acorn and New Directions, professional services firms such as PwC and Thomas Carroll, science park M-Sparc, Cardiff Capital Region, and Penderyn Whisky. Darogan is open to all students and graduates looking to find work in Wales, and there is no cost for membership.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact students and young people, Darogan is stepping up its efforts to attract Welsh businesses to showcase their graduate opportunities on its platform.

This year, Darogan has already announced three additional partners – Darwin Gray, JCP Solicitors and Menter Môn – which have joined Darogan to showcase the graduate opportunities they have on offer. Today, Darogan is urging other businesses with a presence in Wales to reach out directly via its website to advertise graduate jobs, and to connect with young people looking to work in Wales.

The establishment of its new Advisory Board will also help Darogan reach new business audiences and develop the graduate network’s strategy for 2021 and beyond. Darogan is currently searching for members with an expertise in strategy development, HR and business engagement to join the group, which will be chaired by Dan Langford, and will meet four-to-five times-a-year to help steer Darogan’s growing ambitions.

Dan Langford is a well-recognised business figure, with three decades of experience supporting businesses on their marketing development and communications strategies. He was formerly Group Marketing & Communications Director at Acorn Recruitment for more than 16 years and is recognised in business circles across Wales and London not only for his work at Acorn, but also for the contribution he has made to support Welsh business and economic development through a number of non-executive and strategic board roles, and through leading initiatives such as Wales Week London.

Theo Davies-Lewis and Owain James, co-founders of Darogan Talent, said:

“We are delighted at the progress we have made in building our platform and the support we have already received from students and the business community. Our core principles – to attract graduate talent to our nation – remain the same as they were when we started the business, and we are now inviting organisations to get in touch if they would like to join us on our mission to promote the tremendous career opportunities here in Wales, across the UK. “We are particularly grateful to Dan for his support in helping to get Darogan off the ground, and now for agreeing to take up the position of Chair of Darogan Talent’s Advisory Board. We look forward to working with him and the new board, as we look to build on the exciting progress made to date.”

Dan Langford, Chair of Darogan Talent’s Advisory Board, commented:

“Having been mentoring Theo and Owain since they first started Darogan, I’ve seen first-hand how passionate and purpose-driven they both are in promoting Wales as an inspiring destination for graduates. “I’m looking forward to continue working with them, Darogan’s business partners and new board members over the coming months, as we map out the next stages of development for the graduate network and the opportunities for the employers across Wales it will continue to support.”

If you feel you can support the team at Darogan Talent contact [email protected]