Welsh Government’s Supplementary Budget ‘Ignores Rural Priorities’, Says CLA Cymru

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Cymru has expressed disappointment at Welsh Government’s First Supplementary Budget for 2026-27, saying it “fails to deliver meaningful support for Wales’ rural economy and communities”.

The £294 million package prioritises NHS waiting times, childcare expansion and school repairs.

But CLA Cymru said it offers no new targeted investment in agriculture, the Sustainable Farming Scheme, rural infrastructure, or the “diversified businesses that form the backbone of rural Wales”. This comes despite ongoing pressures from policy changes, rising costs and the need for a vibrant countryside economy, the organisation said.

CLA Cymru represents more than 3,000 members across Wales, representing 11 million acres, and works to protect and shape the future of Wales’ rural landscape.

Fraser Mcauley, Senior Policy Adviser at CLA Cymru, said: