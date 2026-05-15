Welsh Government Urged to Champion Ports as Drivers of Economic Growth

The new Welsh Government can support the economy by championing the nation's ports and supporting them to unlock the opportunities they can bring.

That was the message from Associated British Ports Divisional Port Manager for Wales and Celtic Freeport Board member Ashley Curnow as he spoke to Cardiff Business Club.

Associated British Ports owns and operates 21 ports around the UK and handles a quarter of the UK's seaborne trade. Its network of ports in South Wales covers Swansea, Port Talbot, Barry, Cardiff and Newport.

Welsh ports “sit at the crossroads of manufacturing, energy and trade” and support industries that “put real heft into the Welsh economy”, Ashley said.

He called on the new Welsh Government to provide speed and predictability in the planning and consenting process, to ensure a strong skills pipeline for emerging industries and to address road and rail connectivity issues and grid capacity.

The firm is investing across all five South Wales ports, Ashley said.

He outlined how the Future Ports: Port Talbot programme has secured £64 million in UK Government funding towards development of plans to transform the port into a major hub for floating offshore wind and green energy development. The vision for the programme also includes support for groundbreaking projects in sustainable aviation fuel, carbon capture and storage and green steel.

Newport is the biggest steel handling port in the UK, and Associated British Ports is investing more than £80 million to strengthen Newport's position as a gateway for trade.

Ashley said:

“These investments create real supply chain opportunities for South Wales. Ports underpin what Wales wants more of – productivity, investment and good jobs.”

Phil Jardine, chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“As Ashley pointed out to us, no-one outside of the industry really thinks about the vital importance of our ports until something affects how smoothly they run. “With global conflict and international events putting disruption to shipping firmly in the headlines over recent weeks, it's brought home to us all what impact they in fact have on our everyday lives. “And with a new government now in place in Cardiff Bay this was certainly a timely moment to hear from Ashley, as he outlined not only the importance of resilience in our ports but also the huge contribution they make to the Welsh economy, as well as the potential to play a key role in the development of so many of our emerging sectors.”

The final event in the Cardiff Business Club calendar for the 2025/26 season is an evening with Lord Gavin Barwell, senior advisor to PwC.

Gavin advises businesses across a range of sectors and will share insights into UK politics and geopolitics, identifying trends, opportunities, challenges and risks.

He started working for Conservative Party headquarters in 1993 and worked closely with Party leaders until the 2010 election. He was an MP for Croydon Central from 2010 to 2017, during which time he also served as the Minister of State for Housing & Planning and Minister for London from 2016 to 2017.

Gavin served as Government Whip, Comptroller of HM Household from May 2015 until July 2016, Lord Commissioner, Whip from July 2014 until May 2015 and as Assistant Whip from October 2013 until July 2014. He was also Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Education, Michael Gove, from 2012 to 2013 and PPS to the Minister of State for Decentralisation and Planning Policy, Greg Clark, from 2011 to 2012.

Subsequently, Gavin served as Chief of Staff to the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, from 2017 to 2019.

Taking place on Wednesday July 1 at Glamorgan Cricket Club, Sophia Gardens, the event will start at 6pm with a networking drinks reception followed by a two-course dinner. Gavin will then deliver his keynote speech, followed by a Q&A session.

The event is open to members, non-members and guests, and is ticketed only. Tickets are priced at £45.00 + VAT for members and £65.00 + VAT for non-members. Booking is via: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/lord-gavin-barwell/