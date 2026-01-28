Welsh Government Urged to Bring Forward Business Rates Support for Hospitality

UKHospitality Cymru is calling for the Welsh Government to use new funding to help hospitality, following support being announced for pubs in England.
The UK Government has announced that pubs and music venues in England will be given a 15% discount on their business rates bills from April, and will not see increases in real terms for two years. The announcement came after an industry backlash in the wake of last November's UK Government Budget, which saw many hospitality venues in England facing major increases in bills.
UKHospitality Cymru has previously said the continued exclusion of hospitality from business rates reform in Wales will accelerate high street decline, job cuts and business closures, and called the Welsh Government's Final Budget 2026/27 “disastrous” for the sector.
David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said:
“The business rates system is broken and now it’s in danger of breaking hospitality businesses in Wales.
“Welsh hospitality faces an April cliff-edge because of huge rates hikes, totalling a colossal £122 million increase over the next three years.
“It is vital that every penny Welsh Government receives as a result of the new hospitality financial support announced in England – and even more, if possible – is committed to a sector-wide solution to alleviate these damaging increases.
“I would urge it to engage with us on a package of support measures to reduce business rates bills from April, which will help protect employment and local communities. It can also help begin the process of growth that the nation desperately needs.”