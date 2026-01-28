Welsh Government Urged to Bring Forward Business Rates Support for Hospitality

UKHospitality Cymru is calling for the Welsh Government to use new funding to help hospitality, following support being announced for pubs in England.

The UK Government has announced that pubs and music venues in England will be given a 15% discount on their business rates bills from April, and will not see increases in real terms for two years. The announcement came after an industry backlash in the wake of last November's UK Government Budget, which saw many hospitality venues in England facing major increases in bills.

UKHospitality Cymru has previously said the continued exclusion of hospitality from business rates reform in Wales will accelerate high street decline, job cuts and business closures, and called the Welsh Government's Final Budget 2026/27 “disastrous” for the sector.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: