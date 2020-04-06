Welsh Government Short-Term Funding Support for Cardiff Airport

Welsh Government has announced financial support to assist Cardiff Airport in facing the early impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while calling on the UK Government to urgently change its policy towards providing further financial help for regional airports.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates announced that Welsh Government will provide finance to the airport, through varying its existing agreed commercial loan facility, to support its reduced operations and to maintain solvency.

The Minister also called on the UK Government to develop arrangements to enable Cardiff Airport to receive additional state support as compensation for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Global travel restrictions mean there are currently no commercial flights operating for passenger travel from Cardiff Airport, and operational hours of the airfield have been reduced. However, the airport remains open to provide continued freight, emergency and critical logistical support to assist in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Management at Cardiff Airport have announced that just over half the roles at the airport will be furloughed for a minimum of three weeks, to be reinstated when business needs change.

Ken Skates said: