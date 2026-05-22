Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme and Expoverse Wales Join Forces to Inspire New Talent

Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme has teamed up with Expoverse Wales – the immersive virtual careers expo – to shine a spotlight on career opportunities across Wales' thriving food and drink industry.

Developed by Welsh digital innovators One Step North, Expoverse Wales is an interactive digital platform designed to connect businesses, educators, and learners within a fully immersive 360-degree environment. The expo is directly linked to the Careers in 360 platform, a free to access careers exploration site that allows users to discover over 550 job roles across various sectors in Wales.

The Expoverse Wales experience is the first of its kind, giving viewers the opportunity to explore and virtually visit Welsh businesses and organisations across five dedicated sector halls. Each hall showcases 10 flagship companies, providing a 24/7, 365-day window into the Welsh economy.

As ‘exhibitors' in the Food and Drink Hall, the Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme shares the virtual space with industry leaders including Dunbia, Castell Howell, Hilltop Food Group, Cambrian Training, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Radnor, In the Welsh Wind, Evan Evans, and Brace's.

Expoverse Wales provides a cutting-edge digital space where industries come to life through customisable virtual booths and branded halls. The platform gives organisations an engaging and future-proof way to present real-world opportunities and connect with people of all ages.

Stuart Toomey, Managing Director (Wales) from One Step North, Careers in 360, said:

“Choosing a career path is a difficult and daunting decision for some. But through interactive elements such as virtual employer engagement and work experience opportunities, Expoverse Wales empowers users to manage their career journey. Individuals can immerse themselves in diverse work environments, fostering a deeper understanding of career options and industry expectations.”

Through its involvement, the programme will use the platform to highlight the diverse career pathways, skills, and training opportunities available across the sector – from food production and sustainability roles to innovation, technology, logistics, and more.

Kate Rees, Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme Manager, said:

“Our collaboration with Expoverse Wales allows us to reach learners, jobseekers, and educators in an entirely new way. It's a powerful tool for raising awareness of the opportunities within Wales' food and drink industry, helping us inspire future talent and support industry growth.”

Developed in collaboration with key public sector organisations including universities, colleges, and schools across Wales, it is the first free bilingual resource of its kind in Wales. Whilst only recently launched the platform has already had over 5,000 unique visitors.

Having a presence on this new resource forms part of the programme's ongoing commitment to strengthening skills, supporting businesses, and ensuring Wales' food and drink industry continues to grow, innovate, and thrive.