Welsh Government Sets Out Plan to Reform Vocational Skills Training

The Welsh Government has announced a package of reforms to vocational skills training.

It says that by developing a Welsh skills system that is fit for the future it will ensure that education and training opportunities are aligned with the real needs of Welsh employers and industries and reflect future opportunities in the Welsh economy.

A skills audit is underway, with early findings set to shape the agenda for a Future Skills Summit planned for autumn 2026.

The Summit will bring together employers, educators, training providers, and policymakers to shape plans for reform of vocational skills training in Wales.

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, made the announcement at a National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) event in Cardiff.

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, said:

“We are at a pivotal moment for skills in Wales. Wales has real strengths, a talented workforce, strong employers and excellent training providers. We need to make sure those strengths are fully realised. The skills audit we are undertaking will give us a clearer picture of where the gaps are and where the opportunities lie. The Future Skills Summit will be a chance for employers, learners, and providers to help shape the reforms that follow. This is genuinely collaborative work, and I am delighted to be sharing our progress with the NTFW today.”

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, welcomed the Welsh Government's commitment to work collaboratively with training providers, employers, and partners to shape the future of vocational training in Wales. She said: