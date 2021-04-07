Welsh Government Revive Tidal Energy Ambitions

The Welsh Government is considering how best it can support the market to develop a tidal range energy projects on the Welsh coastline following a prior information notice on sell2wales.

It would seem that the government’s preferred approach is to undertake a competition to identify suitable options and to engage with organisations interested in the delivery of tidal range energy projects.

The move will be seen as a positive step forward for many who have long championed the tidal power sector.

Interested organisations (including potential developers, financiers and those with experience in the tidal range sector) can register their interest via the Sell2Wales website. Interested parties can then view a copy of the Welsh Governments market engagement documentation.

The documentation comprises an Introduction to the Welsh Government’s proposed competition objectives and a questionnaire which interested organisations can return, including details of any specific proposals, and any views or suggestions they may have on the sector as a whole.

The Welsh Government then plan to undertake supplier sessions and meet with suppliers to discuss their market engagement feedback.

A spokesperson for Welsh Government said:

We welcome responses from suppliers and organisations who feel that they have positive ideas on how our vision of supporting the development of tidal range power projects in Wales can be delivered.

The deadline for submissions is the 6th May 2021.

