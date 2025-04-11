Welsh Government Proposes Changes to Permitted Development in Wales

Welsh Government has published a new consultation on proposed changes to permitted development rights in Wales.

The proposals include the introduction of additional rights across a number of forms of development alongside a change in the definition of ‘major development’.

The consultation, which launched on 8 April 2025, proposes the introduction of permitted development rights for affordable housing as a ‘meanwhile use’ and permanent affordable housing on sites allocated in Local Development Plans. It also seeks views on similar provisions on ‘exception sites’.

A change to the long-standing definition of ‘major development’ is also subject to consultation. Views are being sought on increasing the residential threshold from ‘10 or more’ dwelling houses to ‘25 or more’ – with a corresponding, but yet to be determined, increase in the site area threshold from the current 0.50 hectares.

There are no proposals to increase the definition of major development for non-residential forms of development, which is currently set at a floorspace exceeding 1,000 square metres or a site of one hectare or more.

Welsh Government suggests these changes would remove schemes from needing to undertake statutory Pre-Application Consultation. Previous research by Savills has shown many developers submit planning applications shortly after the PAC process has ended, suggesting either a lack of engagement, a very efficient management of the process or developers unwilling to make change as a result of the PAC process – which may be for any number of reasons.

The consultation also proposes increasing permitted development rights across a range of matters, including:

Expanding permitted development rights for EV charging infrastructure, bringing Wales closer to equivalent provisions in Scotland and England, including removing the 2m from a highway restriction and, in certain instances, increasing the height limit of chargers to 2.7m;

Expanding permitted development rights for statutory undertakers in respect of electrical-related development, including increasing the size limitations for substations;

Expanding permitted development rights for increased provision for air source heat pumps;

Introducing permitted development rights for recreation campsites for up to 60 days in any calendar year;

Introducing permitted development rights for reverse vending machines, and outbuildings to support them;

Introducing temporary permitted development rights for changes of use from Classes A1, A2 or A3 to any Class A use, B1, D1 or D2 when in a defined town centre;

Introducing permitted development rights for the use of highway adjacent to a Class A3 use for external seating etc. and installation of awnings.

Rhys Govier, a director in Savills planning team in Cardiff, said:

“Measures to reduce burden on development are generally to be welcomed. However, in many respects, the very need to introduce permitted development rights for affordable housing on allocated sites could be seen as an admission of fundamental problems in the planning system and the barriers it brings to housing delivery for both market and affordable providers. “One of the biggest challenges here will be to ensure the scope of the legislation is widely applicable across Wales, while providing the certainty that is intended. Besides permitted development rights, long term solutions are needed to improve the resilience and performance of the plan-led system.”

The consultation can be viewed here and runs until 1 July 2025.