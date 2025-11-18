Welsh Government Launches New Plan to Embed AI Across Wales

The Welsh Government has launched a new plan to embed the benefits of AI in various sectors and “shape its influence to improve lives”.

Launched a week after the AI Growth Zone for North Wales was announced, the Welsh Government says the AI Plan for Wales sets out how the “transformative” power of artificial intelligence will be embraced across Wales to drive economic growth, enhance public services in both Welsh and English, and equip people across Wales with the skills to thrive in an AI-shaped future.

It said the plan would “act as a long term roadmap and establish the building blocks for exploring the potential of AI in a responsible, ethical, and collaborative way”.

The Welsh Government has already established an Office for AI to provide leadership and direction on public service transformation, formed an independent Strategic AI Advisory Group and developed ethical guidance for AI use in public sector workplaces through social partnership.

One of the plan's strategic pillars is economic growth, with success defined as “a thriving AI sector that supports the creation of more skilled jobs, helps make Wales a more attractive place to work, provides opportunities for innovation across the public and private sector, promotes environmental responsibility and attracts investment into Wales”.

The plan says:

“Wales is well positioned to capitalise on the future growth of AI and to bring together assets to be at the forefront of its economic growth opportunities. Wales’ size and agility make it ideal for piloting AI solutions and scaling them nationally.”

It lists immediate opportunities to attract investment into Wales as:

Data Centre Boom: Wales is home to one of Europe’s largest hyper-scale data centre campuses, with Vantage Data Centres also having announced investment of $12 billion, the majority of which is expected to be in Wales. Microsoft is also building a major AI focussed data centre in Newport. These show the confidence the DC market has in Wales as a location for investment, the plan says.

Wales is home to one of Europe’s largest hyper-scale data centre campuses, with Vantage Data Centres also having announced investment of $12 billion, the majority of which is expected to be in Wales. Microsoft is also building a major AI focussed data centre in Newport. These show the confidence the DC market has in Wales as a location for investment, the plan says. AI Growth Zones in Wales : designed to support the fast-tracking of infrastructure, planning, and energy access for AI development. Together with the presence of data centres will create a thriving ecosystem for the development and delivery of AI services and solutions.

: designed to support the fast-tracking of infrastructure, planning, and energy access for AI development. Together with the presence of data centres will create a thriving ecosystem for the development and delivery of AI services and solutions. Connectivity and Power: Wales offers direct access to the UK SuperGrid, renewable energy sources (e.g. Pen y Cymoedd wind farm), and proximity to London via the M4.

Wales offers direct access to the UK SuperGrid, renewable energy sources (e.g. Pen y Cymoedd wind farm), and proximity to London via the M4. Universities and R&D: Cardiff University, Swansea University, and the University of South Wales are recognised for AI, access to consented health and social care data, cybersecurity, and semiconductor research. There is also expertise with respect to Climate and Green Energy.

Cardiff University, Swansea University, and the University of South Wales are recognised for AI, access to consented health and social care data, cybersecurity, and semiconductor research. There is also expertise with respect to Climate and Green Energy. Compound Semiconductors: Wales hosts the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, vital for AI hardware. Cybersecurity Leadership: With the presence of stakeholders such as the Cyber Innovation Hub, Airbus Space and Defence, Cymru SOC (Security Operations Centre), Amentum and Thales Ebbw Vale, Wales is a UK leader in digital resilience.

Wales hosts the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster, vital for AI hardware. With the presence of stakeholders such as the Cyber Innovation Hub, Airbus Space and Defence, Cymru SOC (Security Operations Centre), Amentum and Thales Ebbw Vale, Wales is a UK leader in digital resilience. AI Solution development and deployment: The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded Hartree Centre operates one of only three Hartree Hubs in the UK from Cardiff University. The Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation empowers SMEs with AI and data analytics in the Cardiff Capital Region.

The plan adds:

“These are huge opportunities, but they also reflect a fundamental shift in our expectations of our workforce which will need strong leadership with an understanding of the art of the possible, as well as fairness, collaboration and social partnership.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The AI Plan for Wales shows our ambition to capitalise on the vast opportunities of AI to help us deliver excellent public services, unlock inclusive economic growth and equip people with the skills to thrive in a modern world. “We are mindful that we must navigate these opportunities with care, and are committed to ensuring AI is used in ways that are transparent, inclusive, and safe. “Last week, working with the UK Government we announced the first AI Growth Zone for Wales which will ensure the North Wales region can reap the economic benefits of AI. “Public trust is essential – and we will earn it through strong partnerships, human oversight, fair work, and a shared commitment to ethical innovation. Together, we can shape a future where AI works for everyone.”

The Welsh Government said that public services across Wales are already embracing AI, from personalised learning in schools to automation in local government and faster diagnoses in the NHS.

A pilot in Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, in partnership with the Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS), is exploring how AI scribing technology might reduce the administrative burden for clinical teams working in children’s neurodevelopmental services. The technology transcribes and summarises clinical conversations, enabling staff to spend more time focusing on children and families, and less time on paperwork.

Early feedback suggests it could shorten assessments and reporting processes while maintaining quality and accuracy, helping teams respond more quickly to families waiting for support.

Kath Bowen, Operational/AHP Lead for the Paediatric Neurodiversity Assessment Service at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said:

“AI scribe technology has been a valuable addition to our service. It’s saving staff hours each week, allowing us to see more children and focus on meaningful conversations with families. Staff feel more present and engaged, and families have responded positively to the reports, noting their accuracy and how well they reflect their child.” “This pilot shows how AI can enhance human connection, and help us deliver better, more responsive care.”

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: