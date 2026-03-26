Welsh Government Launches National ‘Rooted in Wales’ Food Campaign

The Welsh Government has launched a national campaign to help bring together every part of the food system, from farmers, growers and fishers to manufacturers, retailers, communities and families.

It said the campaign, Rooted in Wales, is “a call to collective action” – a recognition of the relationship Wales has with its food system and creating lasting change where everyone has their part to play. The campaign takes a whole‑system approach of food in Wales, moving beyond individual choices to highlight how different parts of the food system connect and reinforce one another.

‘Rooted in Wales’ aims to support and connect:

Welsh farmers, growers and fishers producing high quality food

Welsh manufacturers and food businesses sourcing more Welsh ingredients

Retailers and shoppers choosing local and seasonal food

Communities coming together to grow, share and celebrate local food, strengthening food security

Collective call to action to reduce food waste, unnecessary packaging and strengthen local economies.

By bringing these parts together, the campaign reinforces how existing Welsh food policy supports people’s wellbeing, strengthens communities and supports the environment, ensuring that progress in one area supports progress in others.

Welcoming the campaign, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS said:

“Choosing food that’s rooted in Wales is a powerful action we can all take to help create a more secure food system for our communities. By choosing local produce, and supporting our farmers and food producers, we’re helping to play our part in building a fairer and healthier food system. “People don’t have to change everything at once, but if everyone started by making some changes, then it will add up to a big impact for Wales and its communities.”

The campaign reflects and brings together existing action across Wales, including the work of Food Sense Wales and the 22 Local Food Partnerships operating in every local authority in Wales. These partnerships play a central role in delivering the Welsh Government Community Food Strategy, bring communities, organisations and businesses together around food and illustrate the value of co-ordinated and community‑led approaches.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to increasing public sector spending on Welsh food and suppliers by at least 50% by 2030, and ‘Rooted in Wales’ supports and amplifies this existing ambition.

That ambition was brought to life at the Torfaen Food Summit, held at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbrân. The Torfaen Food Partnership, established in 2022, has developed sustainable local food partnerships for its residents. It delivers projects spanning green agriculture, community growing schemes, grant support for sustainable action, and links to welfare services for those most in need.

Among those attending the summit were pupils from a federation of Blenheim Road and Coed Eva Community Primary Schools, who took part in growing and cooking demonstrations.

A key part of the campaign and focus for the Welsh Government is supporting businesses in Wales to source more Welsh ingredients and add greater value to every part of the supply chain.

At the forefront of this is Welsh food and drink wholesaler Castell Howell, with more than 900 employees, six depots and a fleet of more than 200 vehicles delivering Welsh produce throughout Wales.

The Welsh Veg in Schools initiative, co-ordinated by Food Sense Wales and supported by Castell Howell, has grown to cover 12 local authorities across Wales since 2022 and has provided more than 1 million portions of locally sourced, organic vegetables for Welsh schools.

Edward Morgan, Group Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Manager for Castell Howell, said:

“We see Welsh Veg in Schools as a way of helping improve existing infrastructure within the Welsh horticultural industry, by finding a viable route to market for locally grown vegetables. “As a company, we supply most of the ingredients for an estimated 850,000 school meals per week, so we’re fully aware of the changes required to nutritional standards, whereby there will be an increasing need for vegetables to be a core part of the meals. This definitely provides an opportunity for growth. “The aims of the project are far reaching. We need help and support to stimulate more horticultural activity in Wales. But equally, we need to encourage children, and educate them, to eat more vegetables. We are fortunate that local authority caterers and Welsh Government are fully supportive of the initiative, and we would be hopeful of seeing some really strong impacts from the work over the coming few years.”

More information on the campaign can be found at https://food-drink.wales/consumer/rooted-in-wales/