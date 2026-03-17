Welsh Government Invests £8m to Accelerate Deep-Water Offshore Wind Technology

The Welsh Government has announced an £8 million investment in a Swansea company to accelerate the commercialisation and scale-up of its deep-water offshore wind platform technology.

Marine Power Systems (MPS) is the UK's leading deep-water wind developer, the Welsh Government said. The funding aims to help bring its technology to full commercial use.

Around 80% of the world's offshore wind resource sits in water too deep for traditional turbine platforms to reach.

MPS will use the investment to market its PelaFlex wind turbine platform, which can operate at depths beyond 60 metres.

The investment will also lay the foundations for a large-scale manufacturing facility in Wales, creating jobs and strengthening local supply chains.

The funding follows recent Welsh successes in Contract for Difference auction rounds, supporting the broader goal of building a supply chain capable of servicing the offshore wind sector, including the deployment of turbines in deeper water, the Welsh Government said.

MPS said the Welsh Government’s investment directly supports its transition from advanced technology development toward commercial deployment and industrial scale production.

It will accelerate the company’s commercial roadmap while supporting plans to develop industrial-scale manufacturing and assembly capability in the UK, it added.

The firm said this will enable MPS to scale production of its offshore wind platforms to meet growing global demand while creating high-value engineering and manufacturing jobs.

Dr Gareth Stockman, CEO at Marine Power Systems, said:

“This investment from the Welsh Government is a powerful vote of confidence in Marine Power Systems, our technology and our team. PelaFlex has been designed specifically to unlock deep-water offshore wind, where the majority of the world’s wind resource lies. “With this support we can accelerate commercialisation, scale deployment and help establish the UK as a global centre for deep-water wind innovation and manufacturing. It’s a catalytic step toward making deep-water offshore wind a practical reality at industrial scale.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, said: