Welsh Government Hosts Women in Exports Event to Celebrate International Women’s Day

The Welsh Government is set to mark International Women’s Day 2025 with a dedicated seminar celebrating the achievements of women in exports.

The event will bring together female entrepreneurs, women business owners, and professionals to share experiences, discuss challenges, and inspire further success in international trade.

International Women’s Day serves as a global platform to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions of women while calling for continued progress towards gender equality.

This International Women's Day Women in Exports seminar aims to foster an engaging and insightful discussion on the role of women in exports. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Celebrate the achievements of women in international trade.

the achievements of women in international trade. Exchange experiences and share knowledge to support women striving to excel in exports.

experiences and share knowledge to support women striving to excel in exports. Discuss the barriers and challenges faced by women in the sector.

the barriers and challenges faced by women in the sector. Connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and business professionals.

The seminar is free to attend and open to all women involved in international trade or interested in expanding their businesses globally. It is due to take place on March 7 2025 between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Park Plaza, Cardiff, CF10 3AL.

For more information and to register, visit https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/international-womens-day-women-in-exports–2/