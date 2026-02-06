Welsh Government Grant to Boost Culture Across Mid and West Wales

Communities across Mid and West Wales are set to benefit from a cultural investment as the region secures a grant awarded under Welsh Government’s new funding stream for its Priorities for Culture.

The project, worth £239,609, will run until October 2026, and aims to strengthen cultural opportunities shaping a shared vision for the future whilst aligning with the Welsh Government’s recently published National Priorities for Culture.

The funding will support a collaborative programme between Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion, focusing on creating a long-term cultural vision for the region, ensuring local voices shape future plans.

Each county will also deliver a project from April 2026, designed to reflect local needs and priorities. A Project Manager will coordinate delivery and seek further funding to continue regional collaboration beyond 2026.

This ambitious programme will strengthen cultural collaboration across the region, ensuring that local priorities are embedded within a shared strategic vision. It represents a significant investment in the cultural future of Mid and West Wales.

Cllr Raiff Devlin, Powys Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said:

“This is fantastic news for our communities. Culture is about connection, identity, and opportunity, and this funding will help us make sure everyone can take part. By working together across the region, we can create something truly special for Mid and West Wales.”

Cllr Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said:

“This funding will place culture at the heart of our communities. By working collaboratively, we can ensure culture is accessible to all, celebrates our distinctive local identity and diversity, and supports the wellbeing and long-term sustainability of our county and region.”

Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said:

“Culture shapes who we are and how we connect with each other. This programme will allow us to celebrate OUR ways of being, ways of seeing and ways of creating. Working towards a shared vision for the region will strengthen our cultural life.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: