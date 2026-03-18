Welsh Government Funds New ZERO2FIVE Training Programme for Food and Drink Sector

A series of food safety and new product development (NPD) workshops for Welsh food and drink manufacturers has been launched thanks to funding from the Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme.

Taking place between March and July at ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University, the workshops will look at key topics for start-ups and established food and drink manufacturers based in South Wales. Depending on company size and eligibility, attendance at these workshops can be partially or fully funded.

Food safety topics covered for start-up businesses include the basic environmental and operating controls required for the manufacture of safe food and drink (Prerequisites) and how to build a food safety plan (HACCP). Meanwhile, a series of food security workshops for established businesses will cover themes like incident management, specifications and food defence. The events will help manufacturers to ensure the continued availability and safety of their products.

Food safety workshops are taking place on the following dates:

14 April – SALSA Audit Ready

16 April – Food Security – Specifications

30 April – Food Security – Raw Material Risk Assessment, Testing and Supplier Management

01 May – Prerequisites

14 May – Food Security – Vulnerability Assessment and Horizon Scanning

21 May – Introduction to Food Microbiology

02 June – Building a Food Safety Plan (HACCP)

04 June – Food Security – Food Defence

16 June – Prerequisites

18 June – Food Security – Incident Management

07 July – Building a Food Safety Plan (HACCP)

ZERO2FIVE’s series of introductory NPD workshops will help early-stage businesses and start-ups based in South Wales to develop and launch successful new or reformulated products that meet consumer needs, are financially viable, and comply with food safety and information regulations. They cover topics like how to write a comprehensive product development brief, developing a safe product and legal labelling.

NPD workshops are taking place on the following dates:

24 March – Legal Labelling

25 March – Developing a Product – Concept to Launch

09 April – Developing a Safe Product

08 May – Building a Brief

22 May – Basic Sensory Awareness

05 June – Sensory Assessment for Quality Assurance

09 June – Legal Labelling

Professor Peter Sykes, Head of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“From food security to new product development, our series of workshops cover a range of important topics for Welsh food and drink manufacturers. By strengthening both innovation and safety, these workshops will play an important role in supporting a resilient and competitive Welsh food and drink industry. “These events are part of the comprehensive support available to food and drink manufacturers through the Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme. If you’d like to explore how we can help your business grow, innovate and succeed, we’d love to hear from you.”

The HELIX Programme is delivered by four organisations across Wales and provides a range of funded technical and innovation support to Welsh food and drink companies.

To find out more about the workshops and to register, or to express an interest in a wider range of topics that can be delivered by ZERO2FIVE on demand, visit: https://zero2five.org.uk/training-events/